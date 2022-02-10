When Will Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Turn A Profit?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Spero Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SPRO) future prospects. Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$79m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$79m, the US$337m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on Spero Therapeutics' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 5 industry analysts covering Spero Therapeutics, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$73m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 64%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Spero Therapeutics given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that by and large a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Spero Therapeutics currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making biotech, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

There are too many aspects of Spero Therapeutics to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Spero Therapeutics' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of key aspects you should further examine:

