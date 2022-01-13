When Will Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Breakeven?

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The US$409m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$30m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$15m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Rigel Pharmaceuticals' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 6 industry analysts covering Rigel Pharmaceuticals, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$42m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 62% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqGS:RIGL Earnings Per Share Growth January 13th 2022

Underlying developments driving Rigel Pharmaceuticals' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that generally biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

