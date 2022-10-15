When Will Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Breakeven?

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The US$55m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$1.6m on 30 June 2022 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Research Solutions' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Research Solutions is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 American IT analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$1.3m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 118%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Research Solutions' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Research Solutions currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

