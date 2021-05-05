When Will Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Breakeven?

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. On 31 December 2020, the US$5.0b market-cap company posted a loss of US$246m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Rackspace Technology's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 9 of the American IT analysts is that Rackspace Technology is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$72m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 107% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Rackspace Technology's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Rackspace Technology currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

