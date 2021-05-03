When Will Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) Breakeven?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Qutoutiao Inc.'s (NASDAQ:QTT) future prospects. Qutoutiao Inc. operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People’s Republic of China. The US$661m market-cap company announced a latest loss of CN¥1.1b on 31 December 2020 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Qutoutiao's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Qutoutiao is bordering on breakeven, according to some American Interactive Media and Services analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of CN¥229m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 84%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Qutoutiao given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Qutoutiao is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

