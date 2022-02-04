When Will PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) Become Profitable?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at PureCycle Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PCT) future prospects. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. produces recycled polypropylene (PP). With the latest financial year loss of US$60m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$98m, the US$670m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. The most pressing concern for investors is PureCycle Technologies' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

PureCycle Technologies is bordering on breakeven, according to the 4 American Chemicals analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$66m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 69% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving PureCycle Technologies' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, bear in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. PureCycle Technologies currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in PureCycle Technologies' case is 88%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

