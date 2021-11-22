When Will PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Become Profitable?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at PowerFleet, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PWFL) future prospects. PowerFleet, Inc. provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The US$226m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$14m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$14m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is PowerFleet's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

PowerFleet is bordering on breakeven, according to the 4 American Electronic analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$9.9m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 109% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqGM:PWFL Earnings Per Share Growth November 22nd 2021

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for PowerFleet given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 17% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of PowerFleet which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at PowerFleet, take a look at PowerFleet's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent aspects you should look at:

Historical Track Record: What has PowerFleet's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on PowerFleet's board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.