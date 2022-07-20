When Will Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) Breakeven?

Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Pardes Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. With the latest financial year loss of US$39m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$55m, the US$215m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on Pardes Biosciences' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Pardes Biosciences, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$580m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 57%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqGM:PRDS Earnings Per Share Growth July 20th 2022

Underlying developments driving Pardes Biosciences' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that generally a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Pardes Biosciences currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making biotech, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

