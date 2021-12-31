When Will Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PRTK) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. With the latest financial year loss of US$97m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$52m, the US$223m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Paratek Pharmaceuticals' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 3 of the American Pharmaceuticals analysts is that Paratek Pharmaceuticals is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$4.8m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 70% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqGM:PRTK Earnings Per Share Growth December 31st 2021

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Paratek Pharmaceuticals given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that by and large pharmaceuticals, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Paratek Pharmaceuticals is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

