When Will Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Turn A Profit?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OTLK) future prospects. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. On 30 September 2021, the US$276m market-cap company posted a loss of US$53m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Outlook Therapeutics' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 3 of the American Biotechs analysts is that Outlook Therapeutics is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$57m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 61% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqCM:OTLK Earnings Per Share Growth January 24th 2022

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Outlook Therapeutics given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that generally a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Outlook Therapeutics is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Outlook Therapeutics to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Outlook Therapeutics' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent factors you should further examine:

Historical Track Record: What has Outlook Therapeutics' performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Outlook Therapeutics' board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.