When Will Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Turn A Profit?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Ooma, Inc.'s (NYSE:OOMA) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Ooma, Inc. creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. With the latest financial year loss of US$2.4m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$2.3m, the US$543m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Ooma will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Ooma is bordering on breakeven, according to the 6 American Telecom analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$3.2m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 72% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Ooma's upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Ooma has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

