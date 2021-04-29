When Will Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Ooma, Inc.'s (NYSE:OOMA) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Ooma, Inc. creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The US$388m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$2.4m on 31 January 2021 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Ooma's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 6 of the American Telecom analysts is that Ooma is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$1.6m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 3 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 47% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:OOMA Earnings Per Share Growth April 29th 2021

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Ooma given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Ooma currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

