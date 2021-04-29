When Will OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Become Profitable?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd.'s (NYSE:OCFT) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. On 31 December 2020, the US$5.9b market-cap company posted a loss of CN¥1.4b for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which OneConnect Financial Technology will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 8 of the American Software analysts is that OneConnect Financial Technology is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of CN¥353m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 59%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NYSE:OCFT Earnings Per Share Growth April 29th 2021

Underlying developments driving OneConnect Financial Technology's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with OneConnect Financial Technology is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in OneConnect Financial Technology's case is 43%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of OneConnect Financial Technology which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at OneConnect Financial Technology, take a look at OneConnect Financial Technology's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of important factors you should further examine:

Valuation: What is OneConnect Financial Technology worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether OneConnect Financial Technology is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on OneConnect Financial Technology’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.