When Will Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Become Profitable?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Novavax, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NVAX) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The US$11b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$418m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$1.1b leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Novavax's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 5 industry analysts covering Novavax, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$2.3b in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 76% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqGS:NVAX Earnings Per Share Growth December 7th 2021

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Novavax's upcoming projects, but, take into account that generally a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Novavax is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Novavax's case is 70%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Novavax to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Novavax's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of relevant factors you should look at:

Valuation: What is Novavax worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Novavax is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Novavax’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.