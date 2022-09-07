When Will Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) Breakeven?

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The US$58m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$6.5m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$6.2m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Neonode's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Neonode is bordering on breakeven, according to some American Electronic analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$7.0m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 102% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected. NasdaqCM:NEON Earnings Per Share Growth September 7th 2022

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Neonode given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Neonode currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

