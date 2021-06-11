When Will Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Turn A Profit?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Nabriva Therapeutics plc's (NASDAQ:NBRV) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The US$72m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$69m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$60m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Nabriva Therapeutics will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 3 of the American Pharmaceuticals analysts is that Nabriva Therapeutics is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$398k in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 66% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Nabriva Therapeutics given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that typically pharmaceuticals, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 11% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

