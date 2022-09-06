When Will MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Breakeven?

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. MicroVision, Inc. develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. With the latest financial year loss of US$43m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$49m, the US$775m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on MicroVision's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Expectations from some of the American Electronic analysts is that MicroVision is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$92m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 57% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected. NasdaqGM:MVIS Earnings Per Share Growth September 6th 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of MicroVision's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 0.009% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on MicroVision, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at MicroVision's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of relevant factors you should further examine:

Historical Track Record: What has MicroVision's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on MicroVision's board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.