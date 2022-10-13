When Will MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Turn A Profit?

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. With the latest financial year loss of US$45m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$31m, the US$3.2b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which MakeMyTrip will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

MakeMyTrip is bordering on breakeven, according to the 8 American Hospitality analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$38m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 110%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for MakeMyTrip given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 24% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on MakeMyTrip, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at MakeMyTrip's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of pertinent factors you should further research:

Valuation: What is MakeMyTrip worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether MakeMyTrip is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on MakeMyTrip’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

