When Will Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Breakeven?

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$284m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$304m, moving it further away from breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Intra-Cellular Therapies' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 12 industry analysts covering Intra-Cellular Therapies, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$45m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 74% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqGS:ITCI Earnings Per Share Growth July 25th 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Intra-Cellular Therapies' upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that by and large a pharma company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the drug and stage of product development the business is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Intra-Cellular Therapies has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making pharma, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Intra-Cellular Therapies to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Intra-Cellular Therapies' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of important factors you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Intra-Cellular Therapies worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Intra-Cellular Therapies is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Intra-Cellular Therapies’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.