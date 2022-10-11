When Will IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS) Become Profitable?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse IHS Holding Limited's (NYSE:IHS) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. IHS Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops shared telecommunications infrastructure in Africa, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$26m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$262m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is IHS Holding's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 6 industry analysts covering IHS Holding, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$155m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 61%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving IHS Holding's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. IHS Holding currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

