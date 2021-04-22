When Will Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Turn A Profit?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Identiv, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:INVE) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Identiv, Inc. operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The US$300m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$6.2m on 31 December 2020 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Identiv's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Identiv is bordering on breakeven, according to the 4 American Electronic analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$4.2m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 141% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Identiv given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Identiv is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Identiv's case is 59%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

