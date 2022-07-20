When Will Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Breakeven?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Harvard Bioscience, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HBIO) future prospects. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$288k loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$6.5m, moving it further away from breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Harvard Bioscience's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Harvard Bioscience is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 American Life Sciences analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$8.0m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 105%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqGM:HBIO Earnings Per Share Growth July 20th 2022

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Harvard Bioscience given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that typically life science companies, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Harvard Bioscience currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Harvard Bioscience's case is 64%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are too many aspects of Harvard Bioscience to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Harvard Bioscience's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent factors you should further research:

