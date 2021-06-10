When Will Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Harmonic Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HLIT) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Harmonic Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The US$751m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$29m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$13m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Harmonic's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 6 industry analysts covering Harmonic, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$21m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 164% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqGS:HLIT Earnings Per Share Growth June 10th 2021

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Harmonic's upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Harmonic is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Harmonic's case is 59%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are too many aspects of Harmonic to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Harmonic's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent aspects you should further research:

