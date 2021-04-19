When Will Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Turn A Profit?

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Golden Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The US$822m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$137m on 31 December 2020 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Golden Entertainment's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 4 of the American Hospitality analysts is that Golden Entertainment is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$12m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 126% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqGM:GDEN Earnings Per Share Growth April 19th 2021

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Golden Entertainment given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Golden Entertainment currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Golden Entertainment, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Golden Entertainment's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of important aspects you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Golden Entertainment worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Golden Entertainment is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Golden Entertainment’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.