When Will Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Gevo, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GEVO) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Gevo, Inc. operates as a renewable fuels company. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$40m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$61m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Gevo's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Gevo is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 American Oil and Gas analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$64m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 54%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqCM:GEVO Earnings Per Share Growth February 9th 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Gevo's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that by and large an energy business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource and stage at which the company is operating. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 12% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Gevo which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Gevo, take a look at Gevo's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent factors you should look at:

Historical Track Record: What has Gevo's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Gevo's board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.