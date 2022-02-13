When Will Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) Turn A Profit?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Flywire Corporation's (NASDAQ:FLYW) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. With the latest financial year loss of US$11m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$21m, the US$3.1b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. The most pressing concern for investors is Flywire's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 9 industry analysts covering Flywire, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$8.4m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 44% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqGS:FLYW Earnings Per Share Growth February 13th 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Flywire's upcoming projects, but, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 5.3% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Flywire to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Flywire's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of important factors you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Flywire worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Flywire is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Flywire’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.