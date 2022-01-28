When Will Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Become Profitable?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Fluence Energy, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FLNC) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Fluence Energy, Inc. provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. On 30 September 2021, the US$3.3b market-cap company posted a loss of US$162m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Fluence Energy will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 13 of the American Electrical analysts is that Fluence Energy is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$151m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 86% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqGS:FLNC Earnings Per Share Growth January 28th 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Fluence Energy's upcoming projects, though, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Fluence Energy currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

There are key fundamentals of Fluence Energy which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Fluence Energy, take a look at Fluence Energy's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of pertinent factors you should look at:

