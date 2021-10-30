When Will Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) Become Profitable?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Five Star Senior Living Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FVE) future prospects. Five Star Senior Living Inc. operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. The US$128m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$7.6m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$2.4m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Five Star Senior Living will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Five Star Senior Living, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$2.1m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 120%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Five Star Senior Living's upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 3.5% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

