When Will Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) Turn A Profit?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FENC) future prospects. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. The US$117m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$18m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$16m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Fennec Pharmaceuticals will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 4 industry analysts covering Fennec Pharmaceuticals, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$9.0m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 46% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqCM:FENC Earnings Per Share Growth January 11th 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Fennec Pharmaceuticals' upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that typically biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 26% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

