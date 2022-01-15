When Will Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Become Profitable?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ESTA) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The US$1.5b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$38m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$33m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Establishment Labs Holdings' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Establishment Labs Holdings is bordering on breakeven, according to the 6 American Medical Equipment analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$6.7m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 64% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqCM:ESTA Earnings Per Share Growth January 15th 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Establishment Labs Holdings' upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Establishment Labs Holdings is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Establishment Labs Holdings' case is 83%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Establishment Labs Holdings, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Establishment Labs Holdings' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of pertinent factors you should further research:

Historical Track Record: What has Establishment Labs Holdings' performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Establishment Labs Holdings' board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.