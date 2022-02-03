When Will Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) Become Profitable?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Enjoy Technology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ENJY) future prospects. Enjoy Technology, Inc. operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The US$346m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$158m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$228m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Enjoy Technology will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Enjoy Technology is bordering on breakeven, according to the 7 American Specialty Retail analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$4.0m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 73%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqGM:ENJY Earnings Per Share Growth February 3rd 2022

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Enjoy Technology given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Enjoy Technology is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

There are too many aspects of Enjoy Technology to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Enjoy Technology's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of important aspects you should further research:

Valuation: What is Enjoy Technology worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Enjoy Technology is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Enjoy Technology’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

