When Will Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) Turn A Profit?

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. With the latest financial year loss of US$32m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$39m, the US$87m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. The most pressing concern for investors is Energous' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 2 of the American Electrical analysts is that Energous is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$8.6m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 88% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqCM:WATT Earnings Per Share Growth February 9th 2022

Underlying developments driving Energous' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, bear in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Energous currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

