When Will Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Become Profitable?

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$9.3m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$11m, the US$115m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Dyadic International will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 2 of the American Biotechs analysts is that Dyadic International is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$3.6m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 75%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqCM:DYAI Earnings Per Share Growth December 26th 2021

Underlying developments driving Dyadic International's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that typically a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Dyadic International currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning biotech, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

