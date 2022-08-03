When Will Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) Turn A Profit?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Cytosorbents Corporation's (NASDAQ:CTSO) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$25m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$29m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Cytosorbents' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Cytosorbents is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 American Medical Equipment analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$8.0m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 75% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqCM:CTSO Earnings Per Share Growth August 3rd 2022

Underlying developments driving Cytosorbents' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Cytosorbents currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Cytosorbents which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Cytosorbents, take a look at Cytosorbents' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent aspects you should further examine:

Historical Track Record: What has Cytosorbents' performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Cytosorbents' board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.