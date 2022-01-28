When Will Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Become Profitable?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Cryoport, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CYRX) future prospects. Cryoport, Inc., a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$75m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$76m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Cryoport will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Cryoport is bordering on breakeven, according to the 9 American Medical Equipment analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$7.6m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 66% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqCM:CYRX Earnings Per Share Growth January 28th 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Cryoport's upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 18% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Cryoport to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Cryoport's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of essential aspects you should look at:

Valuation: What is Cryoport worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Cryoport is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Cryoport’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.