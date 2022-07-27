When Will Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Become Profitable?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Compass, Inc.'s (NYSE:COMP) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$494m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$470m, the US$1.5b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Compass' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 6 of the American Real Estate analysts is that Compass is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$121m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 71%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:COMP Earnings Per Share Growth July 27th 2022

Underlying developments driving Compass' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 2.3% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

