When Will Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Become Profitable?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Clover Health Investments, Corp.'s (NASDAQ:CLOV) future prospects. Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$136m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$157m, the US$5.3b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on Clover Health Investments' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 2 of the American Healthcare analysts is that Clover Health Investments is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$32m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 37%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqGS:CLOV Earnings Per Share Growth June 26th 2021

Underlying developments driving Clover Health Investments' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 7.8% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are too many aspects of Clover Health Investments to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Clover Health Investments' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant factors you should further examine:

