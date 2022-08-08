When Will Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Turn A Profit?

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy. With the latest financial year loss of US$25m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$29m, the US$146m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. The most pressing concern for investors is Citius Pharmaceuticals' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Citius Pharmaceuticals is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 American Pharmaceuticals analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$11m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 75% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Citius Pharmaceuticals given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that generally pharmaceuticals, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Citius Pharmaceuticals has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning pharma, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

There are too many aspects of Citius Pharmaceuticals to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Citius Pharmaceuticals' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of key aspects you should look at:

