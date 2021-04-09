When Will Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) Turn A Profit?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Capricor Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CAPR) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of transformative cell- and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of a broad spectrum of diseases. On 31 December 2020, the US$101m market-cap company posted a loss of US$14m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Capricor Therapeutics will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to some industry analysts covering Capricor Therapeutics, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$22m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 59% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqCM:CAPR Earnings Per Share Growth April 9th 2021

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Capricor Therapeutics given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that typically a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 1.1% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Capricor Therapeutics which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Capricor Therapeutics, take a look at Capricor Therapeutics' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent aspects you should look at:

Historical Track Record: What has Capricor Therapeutics' performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Capricor Therapeutics' board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.