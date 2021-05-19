When Will Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Become Profitable?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Bridgeline Digital, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BLIN) future prospects. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The US$13m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$2.1m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$2.4m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Bridgeline Digital's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to some industry analysts covering Bridgeline Digital, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$915k in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 161% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Bridgeline Digital's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 39% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

