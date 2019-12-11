When Will Boeing's Woes End?

Back in March, as it became increasingly clear that the two crashes involving Boeing 737 Max aircraft were more than just a tragic coincidence, I wrote this piece. In it, I indicated that while I usually regarded big drops in stocks as a result of negative corporate news as an opportunity, this one was different. Boeing (BA)’s role in aviation means that it is reliant on a perception of safety from the public, and therefore the airlines that are its customers. That, I said, would be damaged for some time to come if it was found that Boeing was in any way implicated in the crashes. Meanwhile, the seeming lack of transparency from the company made it likely that the story would drag on.

Now here we are, nine months later, and we are still talking about the subject.

The latest headlines have come from a CNBC interview with the head of the FAA, Steve Dickson, in which he said that the recertification process for the 737 Max would “…extend into 2020.” That should really come as no surprise to anyone familiar with the “speed” at which Federal agencies work, but in this case, where human lives are at stake, it is perfectly understandable that Dickson errs on the side of caution.

One of the points I made in March, however, was that the stock’s negative reaction would be exaggerated and extended by Boeing’s response. Remarkably, that still seems to be true.

Despite the need for caution from the regulators, Boeing has repeatedly suggested to investors that recertification was coming soon. The latest guidance was that approval would come before the end of this year, and that now looks completely impossible. Boeing management, it seems, have never heard the phrase 'under-promise and over-deliver,' and their insistence on painting an overly optimistic picture will, at some point, make the situation worse.

One of the reasons I so often take the contrarian view of a stock that plummets on news stories is that traders are incredibly forgiving. A quick mea culpa and a management reshuffle usually make negative headlines go away and allow a company to get back to the business of making money. The stock then responds accordingly. That hasn’t happened with BA, which has lost 8% since March, during which time the S&P 500 has gained 11%.

As you can see, though, that loss has come with some volatility. Most of that has been caused by the stock jumping on positive comments from Boeing’s management, then butting up against the reality of a cautious FAA. This morning’s headlines indicate that that hasn’t changed.

Eventually, even traders get tired of being let down. The focus on news always results in a pop when anything positive is said and that can logically be expected to continue. However, each time that faith is proven to be misplaced, the reaction gets smaller and the retracement comes sooner and is bigger. That is where BA is now, and it doesn’t bode well for the stock as the year draws to a close.

I said in March that at some point, BA would prove to be great value. The 737 Max is important, but it is only a small part of the company’s overall revenue. That is still true nine months on but based on yesterday’s comments and the persistent refusal of Boeing’s management to dampen expectations, that time is still some way off.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.