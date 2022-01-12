When Will Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) Become Profitable?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Bloom Energy Corporation's (NYSE:BE) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$158m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$158m, moving it further away from breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Bloom Energy's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Bloom Energy is bordering on breakeven, according to the 17 American Electrical analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$81m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 62% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:BE Earnings Per Share Growth January 12th 2022

Underlying developments driving Bloom Energy's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Bloom Energy currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are too many aspects of Bloom Energy to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Bloom Energy's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of important aspects you should further examine:

