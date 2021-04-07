When Will Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Become Profitable?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AQST) future prospects. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The US$189m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$56m on 31 December 2020 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Aquestive Therapeutics will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Aquestive Therapeutics is bordering on breakeven, according to the 6 American Pharmaceuticals analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$22m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 57% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Aquestive Therapeutics' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that generally pharmaceuticals, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Aquestive Therapeutics currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

