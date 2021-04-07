When Will Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Breakeven?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Aqua Metals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AQMS) future prospects. Aqua Metals, Inc. engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. The US$269m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$26m on 31 December 2020 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Aqua Metals' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Aqua Metals is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 American Commercial Services analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$16m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 66%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqCM:AQMS Earnings Per Share Growth April 7th 2021

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Aqua Metals' upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 1.1% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are key fundamentals of Aqua Metals which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Aqua Metals, take a look at Aqua Metals' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant aspects you should further examine:

