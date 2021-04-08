When Will Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Breakeven?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:APDN) future prospects. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$13m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$15m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Applied DNA Sciences will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Applied DNA Sciences is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 American Life Sciences analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$552k in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 67% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqCM:APDN Earnings Per Share Growth April 8th 2021

Underlying developments driving Applied DNA Sciences' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that typically life science companies, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 15% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Applied DNA Sciences which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Applied DNA Sciences, take a look at Applied DNA Sciences' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of important factors you should look at:

Historical Track Record: What has Applied DNA Sciences' performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Applied DNA Sciences' board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.