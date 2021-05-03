When Will AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) Become Profitable?

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Ammo, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The US$662m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$15m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$12m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on AMMO's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 2 of the American Leisure analysts is that AMMO is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$38m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 107% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of AMMO's upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 30% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

