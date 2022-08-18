When Will American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) Turn A Profit?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse American Resources Corporation's (NASDAQ:AREC) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The US$158m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$33m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$25m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on American Resources' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

American Resources is bordering on breakeven, according to some American Oil and Gas analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$25m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 171% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict. NasdaqCM:AREC Earnings Per Share Growth August 18th 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of American Resources' upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that typically an energy business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource and stage at which the company is operating. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with American Resources is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

