When Will Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Become Profitable?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Amarin Corporation plc's (NASDAQ:AMRN) future prospects. Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$18m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$2.0m, the US$1.7b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Amarin's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Amarin is bordering on breakeven, according to the 9 American Biotechs analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$1.7m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 79% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqGM:AMRN Earnings Per Share Growth November 5th 2021

Underlying developments driving Amarin's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that by and large biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Amarin currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making biotech, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

