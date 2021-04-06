When Will Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Turn A Profit?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Alkermes plc's (NASDAQ:ALKS) future prospects. Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. On 31 December 2020, the US$3.0b market-cap company posted a loss of US$111m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Alkermes' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Alkermes is bordering on breakeven, according to the 10 American Biotechs analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$77m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 62% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Alkermes given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that generally a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 26% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Alkermes, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Alkermes' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of key aspects you should further examine:

