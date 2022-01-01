When Will agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Become Profitable?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse agilon health, inc.'s (NYSE:AGL) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$63m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$387m, moving it further away from breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on agilon health's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 10 of the American Healthcare analysts is that agilon health is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$55m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 65% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NYSE:AGL Earnings Per Share Growth January 1st 2022

Underlying developments driving agilon health's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 4.4% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of agilon health to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – agilon health's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of essential factors you should further examine:

Valuation: What is agilon health worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether agilon health is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on agilon health’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.